Home States Karnataka

DK Shivakumar spot inspection of Mekedatu on December 7

Shivakumar expressed confidence of convincing Tamil Nadu about the utility of the project to both the states.

Published: 03rd December 2018 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar (Express photo | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Getting into action mode after the Central Water Commission (CWC) approved the feasibility report of Karnataka on the Mekedatu project in Cauvery basin, Water Resources minister DK Shivakumar is set to go on a spot visit of the proposed project on December 7.

Announcing this here on Monday Shivakumar said, "CWC has asked the state government to submit the Detailed Project Report(DPR) on Mekedatu. We are geared up to submit the DPR at the earliest. I will visit Mekedatu on December 7 and have instructed the top officials of Water Resources, Forest and Finance Departments to be present during the spot visit. I will also visit Shivanasamudra." 

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu moves SC against Mekedatu dam, says project violates CWDT

Shivakumar has also invited the local legislators and tourism minister Sa Ra Mahesh to accompany him during the visit. According to the preliminary DPR prepared by Karnataka government earlier, the project is estimated to cost about Rs 6,000 crore with the reservoir having a capacity to store 66 TMC ft of water.

Shivakumar expressed confidence of convincing Tamil Nadu about the utility of the project to both the states. "It will be 95% beneficial to Tamil Nadu. The project will not cater to irrigation of even a single acre. It is purely meant for meeting drinking water needs of Bengfalurua and surrounding towns. Even Tamil Nadu representatives will be convinced about it if they take a close look at it," Shivakumar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DK Shivakumar mekedatu project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp