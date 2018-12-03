Home States Karnataka

Few takers for Karnataka State Transport Department Corporation's children's tour packages

For primary school students, the department has two pre-designed day-long tours within Bengaluru.

Published: 03rd December 2018 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation

KSTDC introduced discounted tour packages for school students a year ago

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) started tour packages for children in schools and colleges in Bengaluru, a year ago. However, there have been few takers for them since the launch, the department admits."There have not been many takers for children's tours. Though we wrote and spoke to schools in the city, we have not marketed it enough. These are at a subsidised rate as compared to our regular tour packages," said Kumar Pushkar, managing director of KSTDC.

For primary school students, the department has two pre-designed day-long tours within Bengaluru. One is to a theme park, Lalbagh, Cubbon Park, Venkatappa art gallery, Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technology Museum, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium and Government Aquarium. The other is to Bannerghatta Biological Park and Zoo. It also includes safaris and a trip to the butterfly park.

"We had one high school option for our heritage tour to Hampi, Badami, Pattadakal and Bijapur, last November. Indian Institute of Science has been going on monthly customised tours since the last four months. These students opted for local sightseeing trips to Mysuru, Belur-Halebid and Shravanabelagoa. Booking counters have been informed of the children's packages too," said an officer from the department.
The other pre-designed tour for high school students (class eight onwards) includes a two night and three day trip from Bengaluru to Mysuru and Madikeri. These include trips to Ranganathittu bird sanctuary, camping, trekking and more. Customised tours are also an option for students.

Commenting on what the department plans to do to increase the number of takers, Pushkar said," We have to promote these special packages for more people to hear about it. For this, we have recruited a marketing team who will join in December. They will be able to advertise on social media effectively and also interact with schools and college."

"This interface was missing until now. Even our all-women package and corporate tours need more promotion. As for the children's tours, we don't aim for a profit margin. We calculate the costs and charge as is. For regular tour packages, 25 to 30 per cent is added to the calculated costs to sustain the department," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSTDC KSTDC tour packages KSTDC children packages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp