Home States Karnataka

Minor girl commits suicide over harassment by two men in Karnataka

According to the police, the girl, a student of 8th grade, was being chased and harassed by two men, identified as Mohan Edave, 19 and Shankar H, 24.

Published: 03rd December 2018 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Mahesh Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A 14-year-old girl committed set herself on fire on Friday evening, as she was allegedly being harassed by two men who would follow her home on her way from school, making indecent proposals in the middle of the road. The girl is believed to have taken the extreme step after bringing the matter to the notice of her parents who had promised to raise the issue with the village leaders.

The incident occurred at Rathnapura village in Vijayapura. The girl,  a minor, committed suicide when her parents had gone to work in the fields in the evening hours of November 30. According to the police, the girl, a student of 8th grade, was being chased and harassed by two men, identified as Mohan Edave, 19 and Shankar H, 24. Shankar, who is married, would stalk her when she was returning from school. 

After narrating the incident to her parents, they resolved to bring up the matter in front of the village chiefs. However, as soon as they left for work, the girl set herself on fire. The shocked parents returned and saw their daughter completely burnt. They rushed her to the hospital but she died enroute. The mother of the victim accused the duo of killing her daughter in her complaint filed with the police. Both men have been taken into custody and police are investigating. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
suicide minor girl suicide Karnataka minor girl suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp