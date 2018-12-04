CCTV cameras keep agents at bay in Karnataka's Dharwad

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: Tahsildar Prakash Kudari’s decision to install CCTV cameras at his office and also at Nada Kacheris in Garag and Alnavar has yieled positive results as the number of middlemen visiting them has drastically decreased.

Based on the CCTV camera footage, the tahsildar has initiated action against those staff members who allegedly encouraged agents on the office premises. The cameras were installed on September 16, 2017, and till date, the tahsildar has slapped notices on about 50 staff members for allegedly having links with agents and/or showing negligence during working hours.