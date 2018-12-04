Home States Karnataka

CCTV cameras keep agents at bay in Karnataka's Dharwad

The cameras were installed on September 16, 2017, and till date, the tahsildar has slapped notices on about 50 staff members for allegedly having links with agents.

Published: 04th December 2018 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

cctv

Image of a CCTV camera used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: Tahsildar Prakash Kudari’s decision to install CCTV cameras at his office and also at Nada Kacheris in Garag and Alnavar has yieled positive results as the number of middlemen visiting them has drastically decreased.

Based on the CCTV camera footage, the tahsildar has initiated action against those staff members who allegedly encouraged agents on the office premises. The cameras were installed on September 16, 2017, and till date, the tahsildar has slapped notices on about 50 staff members for allegedly having links with agents and/or showing negligence during working hours. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CCTV Tahsildar Tahsildar office

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp