Home States Karnataka

Now, a chance for grandparents to gift stories to grandchildren the e-way

A platform will be provided to all grandparents and those above the age of 60 to record their stories which will later be uploaded on YouTube for their grandchildren.

Published: 04th December 2018 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

The stories will be uploaded on YouTube on December 16, 2018.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU:  A kindergarten school in city has launched an initiative to bring back the tradition of grandparents telling stories to their grandchildren. “Gift a story to your grandchildren” of Early Learning Centre (ELC), Bejai-Kapikad, provides a platform to all grandparents and those above the age of 60 to record their stories which will be uploaded on YouTube for their grandchildren and the grandchildren of the world to enjoy.

Vijay Moraes, coordinator, ELC, said to begin with they are targeting 100 stories. The stories, not exceeding the duration of five minutes, should be original or local folk tales and should not have been copied from any epics and religious scriptures. December 12 is the last date to submit the stories through WhatsApp (7026314999). Grandparents can also use the ELF studio to record their stories.

The stories will be uploaded on YouTube on December 16 when ELC will celebrate Grandparents’ Day. There will be prizes for the best story, best overall story, most popular story, best editing, and best cinematography. ELC principal Severine Rosario highlighted the need to revive the tradition of stry-telling at least through social media. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stories Grandparents stories

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • RANGANATH K.S
    very good initiative but
    2 days ago reply
Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp