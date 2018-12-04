Now, a chance for grandparents to gift stories to grandchildren the e-way

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A kindergarten school in city has launched an initiative to bring back the tradition of grandparents telling stories to their grandchildren. “Gift a story to your grandchildren” of Early Learning Centre (ELC), Bejai-Kapikad, provides a platform to all grandparents and those above the age of 60 to record their stories which will be uploaded on YouTube for their grandchildren and the grandchildren of the world to enjoy.

Vijay Moraes, coordinator, ELC, said to begin with they are targeting 100 stories. The stories, not exceeding the duration of five minutes, should be original or local folk tales and should not have been copied from any epics and religious scriptures. December 12 is the last date to submit the stories through WhatsApp (7026314999). Grandparents can also use the ELF studio to record their stories.

The stories will be uploaded on YouTube on December 16 when ELC will celebrate Grandparents’ Day. There will be prizes for the best story, best overall story, most popular story, best editing, and best cinematography. ELC principal Severine Rosario highlighted the need to revive the tradition of stry-telling at least through social media.