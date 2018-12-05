Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: BSF jawan from Karwar falls off train, dies

 

Dumming Siddi of Makheri village in Karwar taluk had joined BSF about 15 years ago and served in various places.

Published: 05th December 2018 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, dead, hand

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KARWAR: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan from Karwar died after allegedly falling off a moving train near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.The incident took place on Monday when the 39-year-old was returning to his hometown for Christmas holidays.

Dumming Siddi

Dumming Siddi of Makheri village in Karwar taluk had joined BSF about 15 years ago and served in various places. He was posted to Pathankot of Punjab for the last two years.“We were waiting for him. He was coming home to spend his holidays as his son’s birthday was on December 6. We were planning to celebrate it in a grand manner,” said a relative.

“While boarding train, he had made call to his family and said he was eager to see them after six months. He had also said he was bringing a surprise gift to his son six-year-old son. But the family is in shock. We tried to call him on Monday evening. Someone picked up the phone and informed us about the accident,” Motesh Siddi, father of Dumming said.

They had planned the housewarming ceremony on December 25 and he was waiting to shift to the new house, which he had built with his salary. There was a festival mood in his home till the tragedy struck.
According to a relative of the jawan’s family, they got a call from Mathura saying the body will be sent to Karwar on Wednesday or Thursday.Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul said the body of Siddi was shifted to Mathura Military Hospital and Sainik Welfare Board is in touch with the district administration and family members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Border Security Force Karwar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp