Karnataka: BSF jawan from Karwar falls off train, dies

By Express News Service

KARWAR: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan from Karwar died after allegedly falling off a moving train near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.The incident took place on Monday when the 39-year-old was returning to his hometown for Christmas holidays.

Dumming Siddi

Dumming Siddi of Makheri village in Karwar taluk had joined BSF about 15 years ago and served in various places. He was posted to Pathankot of Punjab for the last two years.“We were waiting for him. He was coming home to spend his holidays as his son’s birthday was on December 6. We were planning to celebrate it in a grand manner,” said a relative.

“While boarding train, he had made call to his family and said he was eager to see them after six months. He had also said he was bringing a surprise gift to his son six-year-old son. But the family is in shock. We tried to call him on Monday evening. Someone picked up the phone and informed us about the accident,” Motesh Siddi, father of Dumming said.

They had planned the housewarming ceremony on December 25 and he was waiting to shift to the new house, which he had built with his salary. There was a festival mood in his home till the tragedy struck.

According to a relative of the jawan’s family, they got a call from Mathura saying the body will be sent to Karwar on Wednesday or Thursday.Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul said the body of Siddi was shifted to Mathura Military Hospital and Sainik Welfare Board is in touch with the district administration and family members.