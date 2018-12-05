Home States Karnataka

Farm loan waiver: CM urges state MPs to start fight for Karnataka in Delhi

Interacting with the MPs ahead of the Parliament session, the CM said Karnataka is yet to get any response from the Centre about issuing bonds to mobilise funds for the farm loan waiver scheme.

Published: 05th December 2018 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy greets Revenue Minister R V Deshpande and Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday urged MPs to convince the Centre to let the state issue bonds in financial market to raise resources for the farm loan waiver scheme. He also asked them to speak to the Centre about getting more aid for relief works in the state and stopping Tamil Nadu MPs from protesting in the Parliament against the proposed Mekedatu project.

Interacting with the MPs ahead of the Parliament session, the CM said Karnataka is yet to get any response from the Centre about issuing bonds to mobilise funds for the farm loan waiver scheme.He added that 15 proposals related to various departments such as agriculture, industries and defence are pending before the Centre. “Ministers of Defence, and Road Transport and Highways have responded positively to our requests and have issued instructions to their officers. However, infrastructure projects in the state have been delayed as the local officers have not done anything about them,” the CM said.

The CM apprised the MPs about various measures taken to protect the state’s interests in inter-state disputes and urged them to defend the state’s cause. Tamil Nadu MPs are likely to protest against the approval given to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for the Mekedatu project.

The MPs also discussed about meeting the Union Finance Minister and other ministers to approve the state government’s proposals. They also discussed the need for bringing pressure on the Centre to release funds to tackle drought in at least 100 taluks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy financial market farm loan waiver scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp