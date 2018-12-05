Home States Karnataka

Loan waiver process deferred again, date changed to January

Nationalised banks have provided details of loan accounts which have been uploaded in the software. After banks complete verification of information, farmers will be asked to visit the banks.

Published: 05th December 2018 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Image used as reprsentation for farmer loans.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The wait to get 'debt-free' certificates is getting longer for farmers who would benefit from the crop loan waiver scheme of the state government. The process will be started in January, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said here on Tuesday. The state government had earlier promised to start issuing the certificates in November, and then deferred it to December.

“We will issue the debt-free certificates in January. The process will be launched on January 8 in Sedam and Doddaballapur taluks, which have been chosen as pilot taluks to implement the farm loan waiver. It will be started in other places too later,” Kumaraswamy announced.

Expressing displeasure at the Modi government for not coming to the rescue of indebted farmers, Kumaraswamy said, “We had approached the Union government twice with a request to share 50 per cent of the financial burden, to waive farm loans availed through nationalised banks, but the Union government did not consider our request.”

He reiterated his government's commitment to fulfil its assurance on farm loan waiver on its own resources. "I've provided `6,500cr for the purpose in this year's budget. There is no shortage of funds. The process of tabulation of details of loan waiver beneficiaries is on, and this is taking time," he said.A team led by the Commissioner of Land Records and Survey Settlements has developed a software especially for the loan waiver scheme, and to speed up the process and ensure transparency.

Nationalised banks have provided details of loan accounts which have been uploaded in the software. After banks complete verification of information, farmers will be asked to visit the respective banks where they had taken loans, and furnish documents, besides their Aadhaar card, ration card and details of land they own. In the cooperative sector, the verification of 20 lakh loan accounts is under progress in 6,000 branches, which is expected to be completed by the month-end.Deputy commissioners have been appointed nodal officers for implementation of this scheme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
debt-free farmers crop loan waiver scheme HD Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp