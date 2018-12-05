Supreme Court uphelds HC order, relief for B S Yeddyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a big relief for BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa, the Supreme Court has upheld the High Court order quashing the ‘Sanction for Prosecution’ accorded by the then Governor HR Bhardwaj, BJP has claimed.

The Governor had in 2011 accorded the sanction to advocates Sirajin Basha and KN Balaraj to file criminal cases of corruption against Yeddyurappa, under Section 19(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 197 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 in cases related to alleged denotification of lands

Following the sanction, the petitioners had filed five criminal cases against Yeddyurappa relating to alleged illegal denotification of lands in Bengaluru and financial gratification.

State BJP General Secretary N Ravikumar in a release termed the cases filed by Sirajin Basha as part of political conspiracy against Yeddyurappa.