Parents of minor boy sexually harassed by journalist Chandra Hemmady demand justice

The mother of one of the victims told TNIE that her son has been showing noticeable symptoms for the past two weeks.

Published: 05th December 2018 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Chandra Hemmady. (Photo | Twitter)

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: The parents of minor boys who were sexually abused by journalist Chandra Hemmady are in a state of shock after details of his alleged crime emerged.

The mother of one of the victims told TNIE that her son has been showing noticeable symptoms for the past two weeks. ‘’He has been suffering from breathing problems and headache. He also rubs his eyes and has started acting strangely. We never thought this would happen to our son,’’ she said.  

The woman, who works as a daily wage labourer, said Hemmady visited her house about 20 days back and told her that he is writing about rural issues to bring better facilities to her village. ‘’But he asked me to send my son with him to interior roads and forest as he said he was scared to go there alone. I even asked him what kind of fear was gripping him that he wanted to take my son. But he convinced us and took the boy on his bike. He abused him and even now my son is not able to walk properly. He is traumatised,’’ she added.

Another woman said that her son, a student of Class 9, went with Hemmady to forest areas as the latter promised her that he would teach him photography.“I never suspected. But now I am distressed and want him to be punished. My son had not revealed it till the police came home and inquired whether he faced any abuse,” she said.

Chandra Hemmady Journalist harrases minor Minor abused Sexual abuse

