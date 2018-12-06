Home States Karnataka

Action will be taken against imposters, says human rights panel

Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) chairperson D H Waghela said strict action will be taken against those found claiming to be its members to cheat people.

Published: 06th December 2018 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) chairperson D H Waghela said strict action will be taken against those found claiming to be its members to cheat people.There are a number of complaints about individuals and groups claiming to be human rights activists, he told reporters on Wednesday, adding, “The KSHRC is a statutory body and we have no NGOs working with us.”

Waghela said there are 4,800 complaints pending before the commission and he has set a three-month deadline to clear them. He said the short-staffed commission needs more personnel to clear the backlog as 36 posts are vacant in it.

He said the commission has been receiving a good number of complaints via its email kshrc2007@gmail.com and officials are ensuring that the cases are dealt with promptly.In many cases of police encounters or other incidents where media claim human rights violations, the commission stepped in and ensured some kind of compensation or fair trial, he added.The commission will celebrate Human Rights Day on December 10, he said.

TAGS
Karnataka State Human Rights Commission D H Waghela

