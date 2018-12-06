Home States Karnataka

Land conversion to be done within a month

The amendment will make it mandatory for the Revenue Department to set-up a single window system.

Published: 06th December 2018 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is set to fulfil a long pending demand of the industrial sector, which has been asking for a time-bound completion of the administrative process to convert agricultural land into industrial land. The state cabinet on Wednesday cleared the proposal to amend the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964, fixing a 30-day limit for the land conversion process for an industrial purpose.

“It is a big step in simplifying the procedure, cutting delays, bringing transparency and eliminating corruption in the land conversion process,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told reporters after the meeting.

“The present procedure for land conversion is complex and has a lot of scope for corruption and delays. This has been a hurdle for direct purchase of land from farmers by industrialists. The cabinet has decided to amend Section 95(2) of the Act to simplify the procedure,” he said.

The amendment will make it mandatory for the Revenue Department to set-up a single window system. This system will accept applications for land conversion, get clearances from various departments and dispose the application within 30 days. The single window has to give an explanation in case of any delay or the application will be deemed as cleared, Byre Gowda said. Now, the process is taking up to one year, he added.

Incentive for film shooting at tourist spots

The state government is set to offer cash incentives to showcase tourist spots of Karnataka in movies. The cabinet has approved the proposal to offer incentives ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2.50 crore for films that showcase tourist spots in an attractive way. The incentive will depend on the duration of the spots showcased in the film and the total budget of the movie.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
industrial sector land conversion process

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp