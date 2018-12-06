Mysore university bans interaction with press

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The University of Mysore (UOM) has issued a diktat to its staffers and students, directing them not to interact with the media without getting permission from the concerned authorities. Not just approaching the media, it has also insisted upon the staff and students not to hold protests within the campus for any reasons.

In an official circular issued by Prof Rajanna, the registrar of the university, over eleven different restrictions/conditions were put on staff and students.The directions issued by the university have been opposed by students and staff. They allege that the university is trying to curtail their freedom of speech.

A non-teaching staffer of the university told The New Indian Express, “By issuing such circulars, university administrators are trying to snatch our freedom of speech and to express. How can the registrar insists staff and students not to hold protests. What if the administrators are on the wrong side of the law ? Who will raise voice against them?”.

Another research associate said, “This is not acceptable. We will bring this to the notice of the vice-chancellor. In case if he also fails to act accordingly, we will be forced to stage a protest until this circular is withdrawn.”

The copy of the circular dated November 24th was addressed to chairpersons, superintendents and other officers. The copy reads: “It is observed that there are several lacuna while getting permissions to organise meetings, events and other functions in the campus, To run administration, research and teaching activities smoothly, the heads of the every department should follow the directions given in the circular.”

Important instructions

While submitting any request letters to university, the teaching and non- teaching staff must approach through the head of the respective department. No direct communications will be entertained

No non-academic events should be organised at the halls available at departments

Protocol must be followed while printing invites for department events while printing university authorities’ names on invitation card