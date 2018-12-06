Home States Karnataka

Para-athlete now battles for funds

Twenty-four-year-old para-athlete Sunil R Rathod, who brought laurels to the nation by winning several international competitions, is now fighting a different kind of battle.

Published: 06th December 2018 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Twenty-four-year-old para-athlete Sunil R Rathod, who brought laurels to the nation by winning several international competitions, is now fighting a different kind of battle. A resident of Bhutnal Thanda, Rathod, is now struggling financially and practising without basic facilities. Sunil has represented India in two major international para-athletic championships and has won four medals in high jump, long jump and discus throw. Recognising his fete, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has selected him for the upcoming world para-athletic championship in Dubai.

Sunil R Rathod

With a zeal to perform well in the upcoming international event, Sunil approached  S G Loni, deputy director, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports Services, Vijayapura, requesting him for a coach and a practice kit. But he received a poor response. He also approached the deputy commissioner, but failed to receive a reply from him too.

Despite several attempts by TNIE, Loni couldn’t be reached for a comment.  Denying the allegations,  DC Sanjay B Shettannavar said, “We will provide all the facilities that are under our control.”  Sunil is final year BA student.

TAGS
Sunil R Rathod Paralympic Committee of India

