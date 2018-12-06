Pay more to stay in Uttara Kannada district this holiday season

Arunkumar Huralimath By

KARWAR:

KARWAR: If you are planning to visit the coastline of Uttara Kannada this month-end, then be ready to pay double the tariff at hotels and homestays. Most of the homestays, resorts and rentals have increased the tariffs between December 25, 2018 and January 2, 2019. More than 80 per cent of the rooms in hotels and resorts have already been booked by tourists.

The district attracts a large number of tourists from the state and outside during the year-end holiday season. Lodging facilities in Gokarna, Murdeshwar, Dandeli and Joida are already getting queries. Even tourists who use booking apps are unable to book rooms in these tourist hotspots.

It is said that property owners are blocking the rooms by creating artificial demand and increasing the tariff.“We have plans to visit Gokarna for two-three days from December 30. But hoteliers are charging more than double. Even in Murdeshwar, most of the AC rooms have already been booked and non-AC rooms are being charged 1.5-2 times the price. Some rooms on apps are showing per day price as `20,000 for a room,” said a tourist from Bengaluru.

A resort owner in Gokarna said that it is a good business for hoteliers.“The tourist in flow during other part of the year is poor when compared to year end. Along with Goa, several beach properties along Uttara Kannada coast gets advance bookings for private parties and New Year bashes. Several groups from north India too have booked resorts in Gokarna for December 31 night,” he said.