VTU question papers will be under e-lock

A view of VTU, Belagavi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Belagavi made several changes in question paper delivery system for the December 2018/January 2019 engineering examinations.

To put an end to question paper leakage, the university has decided to deliver the question paper directly to the examination centre on a web portal by giving access to two authorised persons from the centre. This is going to be implemented from the upcoming examinations. The university said it will use a new web interface for this process.

As per the circular issued by VTU, colleges which are designated as examination centres must have registered the names of Chief Superintendent (CS) for examinations with the varsity and make an entry in the online register.  "Following which, the regional offices should appoint an external deputy chief superintendent (DCS) to access the question paper."

The colleges or examination centres, which fail to follow the procedure will not get the question paper by logging into the delivery system as the papers will be delivered through web interface only. Under the new system, the colleges are supposed to login to the system after putting in credentials of the CS and DCS – external. The credentials include the faculty ID and secret code of the corresponding faculty, as registered in the VTU portal. It is to be used for internal assessment marks entry and other requirements.

