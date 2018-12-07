A wedding amidst funeral on Amavasya in Belagavi to beat superstition

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Manava Bandhutva Vedike surprised thousands of guests who had arrived for anti-superstition programmes at the Sadashiva Nagar crematorium in Belagavi on Thursday by performing an inter-caste wedding. The wedding was more special as it was organised on the day of Amavasya, which is considered inauspicious by many.

While the wedding rituals were going on in full swing, a group of people were busy performing a funeral at the same crematorium. The couple, who belong to two different communities, wanted to join hands with former minister Satish Jarkiholi in his fight against superstition. To send a message to society that blind beliefs and superstition only hampered society’s growth, the couple — Sopan Balakrishna Jamboti, a resident of Teerthkunde village of Belagavi taluk and Rekha N of Hire-Bagewadi village, Belagavi taluk — said they decided to have their wedding performed at the anti-superstition event amidst the chants of the famous mantra penned by Kuvempu.

Every December 6, ‘Mahaparinirvan Divas’, is being observed by Manava Bandutva Vedike at the Belagavi’s Sadashiva Nagar crematorium. Rekha came on the stage wearing a silk saree while Sopan was wearing a formal shirt and trousers.

Jarkiholi described it as a one of its kind wedding ever held in a crematorium. Jarkiholi said the Manava Bandutva Vedike wanted to send a strong message to society that there was nothing like a good day or a bad day. It was in the mind of some people that no work should be taken up on Amavasya, he said. The wedding was performed only to fight against such superstition, he said. Jarkiholi presented the couple Rs 50,000 cash.

Litterateur Dr Barguru Ramachandrappa said, “The names of Swamy Vivekananda and Dr BR Ambedkar are being misused by some people for political gains now a days. Their views and principles are now being manipulated. Every leader and great personalities are being categorised based on their caste and religion. There is a need to remove blind beliefs.’’