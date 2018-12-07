Amid CM’s call for austerity,PWD to buy 300 new vehicles

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is insisting on austerity measures in the state, the department headed by his brother HD Revanna has decided to purchase over 300 new vehicles. In a meeting held on November 28, which was chaired by Public Works Department (PWD) minister HD Revanna, it was decided to buy around 300 new vehicles for all its divisional offices. All the vehicles which have run over 2 lakh kilometres or are seven years old will be replaced.

The copy of the meeting proceedings, available with The New Indian Express, all divisions and sub-divisions of PWD have been asked to submit details of the vehicles which they want to get replaced. On the day of the meeting, three divisions submitted proposals, requesting for new vehicles. Rest of the divisions have been asked to submit the proposal before December 7.

As per the details available, the Chief Engineer office (communication and buildings) Bengaluru South has submitted proposal for 125 new vehicles.Meanwhile, the department has instructed for auctioning of old vehicles. It was also decided to re-use the vehicles if they were found to be in usable condition.“As there is Rs 25 crore available under Central Road Fund, the minister called for a meeting to utilise it,” said a senior official of the department.