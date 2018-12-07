Massive irregularities during Congress rule: BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP on Thursday sought an explanation from Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and coordination committee chief and former CM Siddaramaiah for “Rs 35,000 crore mismatch between budget receipts and spending” in 2016-17. Siddaramaiah was the CM then.

Releasing a booklet on alleged irregularities based on the findings in the CAG report released recently, BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar said the Rs 35,000-crore mismatch in budget spending and receipts indicate massive irregularities which needs to be probed.”

The BJP is likely to take up the issue in the winter session of the Assembly starting December 10 and seek details on the action taken by the government on the CAG report .

The BJP’s 36-page booklet cites several irregularities pointed out by the CAG in water resources, education, agriculture, horticulture, home, transport, and other departments. According to the BJP’s booklet, officials pocketed Rs 1,433.41 crore in lake rejuvenation project, while 788 lakes did not get water. The BJP also alleged that the ‘laptop scam’ was to the tune of Rs 115.10 crore.