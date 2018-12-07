Home States Karnataka

Rs 29Lakh  spent to clean Soudha for last session

RTI information also reveals that Rs 34.42 lakh was paid towards the accommodation and food of journalists.

Published: 07th December 2018 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The state government often comes under criticism for squandering crores of rupees on holding legislature sessions in Belagavi’s Suvarna Vidhan Soudha, which turns into a virtual showpiece round the year except for 10 days in November-December when the winter session is conducted here.
Information provided under the RTI Act revealed that the government spent about Rs 29 lakh merely to remove the dirt and fungus from the walls of the Soudha in the run up to the winter session of the legislature last year (November 13 to 24).  

According to the information which RTI activist Bheemappa Gadad obtained from the government on the official expenditure of last year’s session in Belagavi, Rs 21.57 crore was spent on holding the entire 10-day session. The then chief minister Siddaramaiah and his four top cabinet ministers spent Rs 24 lakh on their stay during the session while Rs 4.79 crore was spent for the accommodation of legislators and other VIPs during the session. For the eight sessions held so far in Belagavi, a whopping Rs 84 crore has been spent.

For legislators who stayed in hotels of Hubballi, the government paid an allowance of Rs 5,000 per day for their travel to the Soudha and Rs 2,500 travel allowance to those who stayed in Belagavi city.  RTI information also reveals that Rs 34.42 lakh was paid towards the accommodation and food of journalists.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Belagavi’s Suvarna Vidhan Soudha Belagavi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp