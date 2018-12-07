Rs 29Lakh  spent to clean Soudha for last session

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The state government often comes under criticism for squandering crores of rupees on holding legislature sessions in Belagavi’s Suvarna Vidhan Soudha, which turns into a virtual showpiece round the year except for 10 days in November-December when the winter session is conducted here.

Information provided under the RTI Act revealed that the government spent about Rs 29 lakh merely to remove the dirt and fungus from the walls of the Soudha in the run up to the winter session of the legislature last year (November 13 to 24).

According to the information which RTI activist Bheemappa Gadad obtained from the government on the official expenditure of last year’s session in Belagavi, Rs 21.57 crore was spent on holding the entire 10-day session. The then chief minister Siddaramaiah and his four top cabinet ministers spent Rs 24 lakh on their stay during the session while Rs 4.79 crore was spent for the accommodation of legislators and other VIPs during the session. For the eight sessions held so far in Belagavi, a whopping Rs 84 crore has been spent.

For legislators who stayed in hotels of Hubballi, the government paid an allowance of Rs 5,000 per day for their travel to the Soudha and Rs 2,500 travel allowance to those who stayed in Belagavi city. RTI information also reveals that Rs 34.42 lakh was paid towards the accommodation and food of journalists.