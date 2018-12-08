Arumughaswamy Commission seeks nod to question Sasikala

By Express News Service

CHENNAI & BENGALURU: The Arumughaswamy Commission that is carrying out a detailed probe in the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, has written to the Tamil Nadu Home department and the Karnataka Prisons department, seeking permission to question V K Sasikala, close aide of the late leader, who is now serving a prison term.

Meanwhile, a senior officer from Parappana Agrahara Central Jail said, “We have so far not received any letter or communication seeking permission for questioning of Sasikala by any panel looking into Jayalalitha’s death. Some news channels are reporting false news and we have already clarified our stance. Income Tax officials have issued a summons to Sasikala for questioning after an IT raid was conducted at her residence in Tamil Nadu,” the officer said.