Home States Karnataka

Heat on Vadra as ED conducts raids in Delhi, Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, sources said the offices of realty firm DLF near Bannerghatta road, with which Vadra’s company had business transactions, were searched and documents seized. 

Published: 08th December 2018 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI / BENGALURU: days after Agusta middleman Robert Vadra was extradited to India, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday searched the office and premises of firms linked to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra and his firm Skylight Hospitality in connection with a defence deal.

Sources said the searches were carried out since early morning at multiple premises, including a  Delhi office of Skylight Hospitality and two locations in Noida and Bengaluru.

“We have fresh evidence about the commission received in a defence deal. It is too early to comment anything. The operation is still on,” ED sources said. 

In Bengaluru, sources said the offices of realty firm DLF near Bannerghatta road, with which Vadra’s company had business transactions, were searched and documents seized. 

Vadra’s lawyer Suman Jyoti Khaitan termed the searches as “politics of revenge and malicious vendetta” and alleged ED may plant false and incriminating material in Vadra’s office. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala  slammed the raids. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Robert Vadra Robert Vadra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp