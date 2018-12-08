Heat on Vadra as ED conducts raids in Delhi, Bengaluru

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI / BENGALURU: days after Agusta middleman Robert Vadra was extradited to India, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday searched the office and premises of firms linked to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra and his firm Skylight Hospitality in connection with a defence deal.

Sources said the searches were carried out since early morning at multiple premises, including a Delhi office of Skylight Hospitality and two locations in Noida and Bengaluru.

“We have fresh evidence about the commission received in a defence deal. It is too early to comment anything. The operation is still on,” ED sources said.

In Bengaluru, sources said the offices of realty firm DLF near Bannerghatta road, with which Vadra’s company had business transactions, were searched and documents seized.

Vadra’s lawyer Suman Jyoti Khaitan termed the searches as “politics of revenge and malicious vendetta” and alleged ED may plant false and incriminating material in Vadra’s office. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala slammed the raids.