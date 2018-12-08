Home States Karnataka

Jumbo scare: Forest department ferries kids to schools in Karnataka's Hassan district

It may be recalled that parents in remote villages had stopped sending their children to schools fearing elephant attacks.

Students boarding a Forest Department vehicle to head to school

By B R Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

SAKLESHPUR: As part of its attempt to address man-animal conflict, the Forest Department has started an initiative of picking up and dropping children to schools in its vehicles in Alur and Sakleshpur taluks of Hassan district that are prone to attacks by elephants.

A decision to this effect was taken following a week-long dharna by residents, including students, farmers and others, against elephant menace at Ballupet of Sakleshpur taluk.

The department has introduced three vehicles initially and plans to increase the number if the strength of the students goes up.

As KSRTC bus facility is not available for the residents of remote villages and hilly areas of Sakleshpur taluk, the department is using two rapid action vehicles and a two-wheeler for this purpose.

Alur Sakleshpur

