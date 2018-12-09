Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Karavali Utsav off to a colourful start 

The three-day event will not only showcase the culture, music and local art of the coast, but will also go a long way in attracting tourists to Karwar and surrounding areas.

Published: 09th December 2018 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

A paramotor in action on the inaugural day of Karavali Utsav | D hemanth

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

KARWAR: Karavali Utsav 2018, a three-day cultural extravaganza, was inaugurated in Karwar on Saturday. Karwar’s Rabindranath Tagore Beach came alive as hundreds of tourists and residents thronged the venue to get a glimpse of events and exhibition.

The three-day event will not only showcase the culture, music and local art of the coast, but will also go a long way in attracting tourists to Karwar and surrounding areas.

The day began with Rear Admiral K J Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding, Karnataka Naval Area, inaugurating a fruits and flower exhibition and fish festival near the Warship Museum. Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul accompanied him.

A rangoli competition was held at the DC’s office where more than 100 women participated. At Maladevi Grounds, Kabaddi was organised where 10 teams participated. The finals will be held on Sunday at the same venue. At Zilla Rangamandira, cultural programmes were inaugurated.Talks were also organised at Zilla Rangamandira. 

Padma Shri awardee Girish Bharadwaj, who is also known as the “Bridge Man,” addressed hundreds of students from various colleges. He narrated how he faced difficulties during the start of the construction of the hanging bridge.

The festival was formally inaugurated on Saturday evening by Revenue Minister R V Deshpande at Mayuravarma Vedike on Rabindranath Tagore Beach. Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde and Karwar MLA Roopali Naik were also present.

“The state has been making all efforts to make Uttara Kannada district a tourist hub which will provide employment to locals and bring revenue to them,” Deshpande said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karavali Utsav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp