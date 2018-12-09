Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: 95 women cops, IAS officers pedal 545 km with a message

The expedition started off on December 6 and will reach Bengaluru on December 10. This is for the first time such an expedition is being conducted by the KSRP. 

Published: 09th December 2018 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

KSRP personnel on a cycling expedition passing through Chitradurga district

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

AYMANGALA (CHITRADURGA DISTRICT): A group of hardy women police personnel from the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) battalions of Belagavi and Bengaluru, along with four IAS officers, are on a 545-km cycling expedition from Belagavi to spread awareness about social issues. The expedition started off on December 6 and will reach Bengaluru on December 10. This is for the first time such an expedition is being conducted by the KSRP. 

The 95-member team, which pedals 120 km every day, has been highlighting issues such as preventing child marriage, educating the girl child, equality of women, health of women, open defecation-free society, cleanliness, preventing female foeticide and other issues pertaining to women. During the four-day expedition the team has been meeting students at various schools and explaining the problems faced by the girl children and ways to overcome them. They have also been requesting the public to support the cause in a big way.

Speaking to TNIE at the Police Training School at Aymangala, where the team had halted for the day, ADGP Bhaskar Rao said, ‘The aim of the expedition is to build confidence and bridge the gap between the public and the police, as there is a negative image about the police. We want to weed out this and create a fresh image that the police are there for the betterment of the society and they are people-friendly.”
He also said the cycling expedition keeps the minds of the police personnel creative and helps in delivering better services to society. 

This will be replicated across the state and a new image will be created. Rao also said that the image makeover is not an easy task and it needs lot of effort. The cycling expedition is part of the exercise and this will be continued in a big way in future, he added.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRP IAS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp