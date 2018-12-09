Karnataka: BJP, Congress leaders spar over corruption

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MYSURU: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah disputed BJP’s charges of Rs 35,000 crore irregularities during his tenure as Chief Minister and termed it as an attempt by the opposition party leaders to mislead people of the state. BJP leaders hit back by demanding probe by a House committee.

“BJP leaders are deliberately making these charges to draw political mileage when the CAG report is yet to come before Public Accounts Committee headed by BJP MLA R Ashok,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru. The BJP had brought out a booklet highlighting questions raised by the CAG and Rs 35,000 crore mismatch in budget spending and receipts during 2016-17.

“The reconciliation in BJP government in 2010-11 was Rs 22,187 crore and Rs 38,413 crore in 2012-13. In fact, it had come down during our tenure. There is no misappropriation, and the BJP is making it an issue for political reasons,” the former CM said.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Vice-President V Sudarshan too criticized the BJP for demanding a House committee to look into the allegations when the CAG report is yet to reach the Public Accounts Committee headed by BJP MLA. The Congress leaders have called it an attempt to tarnish Siddaramaiah’s image.

The BJP leaders, however, said if there are no irregularities why are the Congress leaders opposing probe.”This is a very serious issue and BJP will take up the issue during the winter session of the state legislature,” senior BJP leader and MLA CT Ravi told reporters in Bengaluru. The BJP published a 36-page booklet, which cites several irregularities pointed out by the CAG in Water Resources Department, Education Department, Agriculture, Horticulture, Home, Transport and other departments.

BSY desperate to become CM: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah alleged that BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa desperately wants to become Chief Minister before the Lok Sabha elections and accused him of attempting to purchase MLAs. He said that Yeddyurappa will not be successful and the coalition government is stable. Siddaramaiah claimed that the Congress will win in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and there is a keen contest in Mizoram and Telangana. The assembly elections will have a great impact on the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.