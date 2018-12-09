Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy shows he means business on loan waiver, 477 farmers from 2 taluks get debt-free certificates

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sending out a strong message regarding its intent on waiving farmers’ loans to the tune of Rs 49,000 crore, the state government handed over debt-free certificates to 477 farmers on Saturday.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who is under fire from farmers and the opposition over the delay in implementation of the scheme, handed over the certificates to 100 farmers in Doddaballapur while Cooperatives Minister Bandeppa Kashempur handed over certificates to 377 farmers in Sedam in Kalaburagi district.

“The loan waiver was announced to help farmers suffering due to consecutive droughts. Now, by implementing it, we have effectively answered those who were trying to create confusion among farmers,” Kumaraswamy said hitting out at the opposition which had questioned the government’s commitment to implementing the scheme.

The delay in implementation of the scheme was one of the major issues BJP was planning to take up during the winter session of the legislature.

Reassuring the farmers of implementing the scheme across the state, the CM hit out at nationalised banks and the central government. “Despite holding 10 rounds of meetings with them, the nationalised banks are not cooperating with the state government. Even the central government has not responded to our appeal,” Kumaraswamy said.

The 477 farmers who were given debt-free certificates on Saturday had availed loans from cooperative societies and nationalised banks. In November, the government had started with implementation of the project on a pilot basis in the two taluks of Doddaballapur and Sedam.

In Sedam, Kashempur said the CM has kept his promise of waiving farm loans. “The government has released Rs 800 crore till November-end for waiver of loans from cooperative societies. All the announced loan waiver will be completed by July-end next year, “ the minister said.

The certificates given to farmers on Saturday were signed by the managers of respective banks and the farmers will be eligible for fresh loans. Most farmers like Kallappa, who received a debt-free certificate from the CM at Doddaballapur, will apply for fresh loans. “I had taken Rs 80,000 loan from a cooperative society and today I got debt-free certificate. Now, I will apply for Rs 2 lakh loan again for agriculture purpose,” he said.