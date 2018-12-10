Home States Karnataka

Kaiga to set world record for non-stop production on December 10

The record was earlier held by Unit 2 of Heysham of United Kingdom, which operated non-stop for 940 days.

Published: 10th December 2018 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Kaiga Atomic Power Station.(Photo|EPS)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

KARWAR: The indigenously developed Kaiga Atomic Power Station (KAPS) will set a new world record on December 10, with one of its units operating uninterrupted for more than 940 days. The reactor will set the record among all kinds of nuclear power-generating units, including advanced gas-based reactors (AGR) in the world.

The record was earlier held by Unit 2 of Heysham of the United Kingdom, which operated non-stop for 940 days. On Monday, Unit 1 of Kaiga will surpass that record to set a new one. It will continue to generate power till December 30.

The milestone brings yet another moment to celebrate for the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and KAPS. The same unit had set a world record in October this year, by operating uninterrupted for 894 days among Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR). Now it will set the record among all kinds of reactors in the world. An announcement in this regard is expected to come from the NPCIL on Monday evening. KAPS station director J R Deshpande told The New Indian Express that Kaiga Unit 1 has been operating uninterrupted from May 13, 2016, and will surpass all world records and enter 940 days on Monday. “We will shut down the unit on December 30 for maintenance and we have got clearance from the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board to operate the unit till December 31,” he said.

Located 56 km from Karwar, the Kaiga plant has four units. Each unit generates 220 MW power, which is supplied to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Karnataka’s share is 33 per cent. The 220 MW capacity Unit-1 has been operating without a break since May 13, 2016. It is an indigenous PHWR fuelled by domestic fuel (uranium) and started operations in 2000.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kaiga Kaiga Atomic Power Station World record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp