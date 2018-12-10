Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah’s foreign trip amid political action worries Congress

Siddaramaiah is leaving for Malaysia to attend the wedding of one of his family friends and will return to Bengaluru on Friday.

Published: 10th December 2018 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Coalition coordination committee chairman Siddaramaiah’s plans to head to Malaysia ahead of the winter session of the state legislature and that too at a time when the dissidents are planning to use strong tactics to clinch ministerial berths has become a cause for worry for the state Congress leadership.

Siddaramaiah is leaving for Malaysia to attend the wedding of one of his family friends and will return to Bengaluru on Friday. His absence at the legislature session will be felt. “The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, which was scheduled to be held in Belagavi on December 10 just before the start of the session, has been deferred to December 18.

Siddaramaiah had invited Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy for the CLP meeting to redress the grievances of Congress MLAs to ensure a smooth show at the session and counter opposition BJP effectively. Now, we are heading to the session without getting our grievances redressed by the CM and we will miss Siddaramaiah in keeping our flock together,” a senior Congress leader, who is also a ministerial aspirant, said.

Congress has reason to worry as some of the dissident party MLAs are mulling to stay away from the legislature session during the debate on crucial issues to embarrass the ruling coalition. However, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Sunday dismissed such apprehensions. “We have able leaders to face opposition BJP in the Belagavi session,” Gundu Rao said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp