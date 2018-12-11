Central govt’s  ‘no’ in Lingayat issue brings relief to parties

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Centre’s stance against religious status to Lingayats may have disappointed many from the community but political parties in Karnataka are relieved. With the Ministry of Home Affairs submitting that it may not be possible to accord a separate identity to Lingayats, the BJP claims to stand vindicated while Congress insiders believe the matter is no longer their headache. Given the uproar as well as the political implications the Lingayat row had in Karnataka, Congress is more than happy to let the matter now be a tug of war between the Centre and the Lingayat community.

“It has got nothing to do with the Congress and it is left for the community to decide what they want to do next. They have to take it forward and the Congress has no view on this,” said Dinesh Gundu Rao, President, KPCC. The decision of the Centre, leaders of the BJP, Congress and political analysts alike, believe it was expected.

“This has been the BJP’s consistent stance on the matter and the Centre’s decision comes as no surprise. The Congress may not want to pursue this issue because it has outlived its utility. The row didn’t get them the type of political dividend they expected,” noted Dr Sandeep Shastry, Political Scientist.

While the previous Siddaramaiah government recommended a separate religion, many Congress leaders over the last few months have flip-flopped on the matter. Despite Siddaramaiah asserting that his government’s decision was based on the demands of the community, Minister D K Shivakumar apologised for the decision ahead of the Ballari bypolls – a move many believe helped the Congress gain the sympathy of Lingayat voters in the constituency.

While the BJP gained the support of a faction of the community, that they don’t want to break away from Hindu religious tag, the Centre’s move may disappoint Lingayats who want a separate tag. “Lingayats themselves are divided and there is an internal conflict that needs to be resolved before they make such demands. Since the Congress has exited from the topic, there is no place for politics now,” said Malavika Avinash, spokesperson, BJP.

Analysts believe there is much room for politics now. “Except for Ballari and Kalaburagi, Lingayats hold great sway in all other districts of North Karnataka and there is no end to politicking over the issue,” noted Prof Harish Ramaswamy, a political analyst.