Home States Karnataka

Central govt’s  ‘no’ in Lingayat issue brings relief to parties

While the previous Siddaramaiah government recommended a separate religion, many Congress leaders over the last few months have flip-flopped on the matter.

Published: 11th December 2018 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Centre’s stance against religious status to Lingayats may have disappointed many from the community but political parties in Karnataka are relieved. With the Ministry of Home Affairs submitting that it may not be possible to accord a separate identity to Lingayats, the BJP claims to stand vindicated while Congress insiders believe the matter is no longer their headache.  Given the uproar as well as the political implications the Lingayat row had in Karnataka, Congress is more than happy to let the matter now be a tug of war between the Centre and the Lingayat community. 

“It has got nothing to do with the Congress and it is left for the community to decide what they want to do next. They have to take it forward and the Congress has no view on this,” said Dinesh Gundu Rao, President, KPCC. The decision of the Centre, leaders of the BJP, Congress and political analysts alike, believe it was expected.

“This has been the BJP’s consistent stance on the matter and the Centre’s decision comes as no surprise. The Congress may not want to pursue this issue because it has outlived its utility. The row didn’t get them the type of political dividend they expected,” noted Dr Sandeep Shastry, Political Scientist. 

While the previous Siddaramaiah government recommended a separate religion, many Congress leaders over the last few months have flip-flopped on the matter. Despite Siddaramaiah asserting that his government’s decision was based on the demands of the community, Minister D K Shivakumar apologised for the decision ahead of the Ballari bypolls – a move many believe helped the Congress gain the sympathy of Lingayat voters in the constituency.

While the BJP gained the support of a faction of the community, that they don’t want to break away from Hindu religious tag, the Centre’s move may disappoint Lingayats who want a separate tag. “Lingayats themselves are divided and there is an internal conflict that needs to be resolved before they make such demands. Since the Congress has exited from the topic, there is no place for politics now,” said Malavika Avinash, spokesperson, BJP. 

Analysts believe there is much room for politics now. “Except for Ballari and Kalaburagi, Lingayats hold great sway in all other districts of North Karnataka and there is no end to politicking over the issue,” noted Prof Harish Ramaswamy, a political analyst. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp