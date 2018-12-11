Home States Karnataka

PM Narendra Modi gets special place on fan’s wedding invite

The groom, Anandswamy of Mukudahalli, and the bride, Manjula of Kalambella, posed with a photo of Modi when their photo was taken at the wedding.

MYSURU:  There are wedding invitations with the pictures of gods or swamis or of the groom. However, a  diehard fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who tied the knot on Monday, had the picture of the PM printed on his wedding  invite. The card also appealed to people to vote for the Prime Minister to build a strong India.

PM gets special

The groom, Anandswamy of Mukudahalli, and the bride, Manjula of Kalambella, posed with a photo of Modi when their photo was taken at the wedding. They also appealed to relatives and friends at the wedding to vote for Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

They further claimed that it was their pride to have a picture of PM Modi on their wedding card.Anandswamy said that he loved Modi, and wanted him to be the Prime Minister for another term. He said that it was his wish to campaign for him in the wedding.

Pranay, Anandswamy’s friend, said that his friends hav decided to launch a campaign for  Narendra Modi for the upcoming elections.However, some sympathisers of rival political parties tried to keep away from getting their picture taken as they were not happy with posing with a photo of Modi.

