Kaiga plant expansion to get green nod, locals worry

Meanwhile, the state forest department says the project will get cleared as the forest land that falls in the default ESZ of Kali Tiger Reserve, was diverted decades ago.

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Environmentalists stand divided over approvals for the 1400MW (5th and 6th unit) capacity expansion at Kaiga Nuclear Power Plant, Karwar, for which a public hearing has been called by the district authorities this Friday.

Meanwhile, the state forest department says the project will get cleared as the forest land that falls in the default ESZ of Kali Tiger Reserve, was diverted decades ago.“Forest lands were diverted in 1987 but for any change in plan, they still need our NOC.  We are okay with the project and have no objections. We would like to clarify that the project does not fall inside the tiger reserve but in its default ESZ,” forest officials said.

In 1992, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Kaiga, got environmental clearance for all six units but went on to set up only four units. Further, 732 hectares of forest lands were approved for diversion, with nobody registering their objections. A few activists and wildlife experts add, “It is too late to oppose the project. Further, the public hearing is being held as local people are opposing the project, fearing the consequences of rising nuclear radiation on their health which is yet to be established by scientific studies.”

A wildlife expert, on condition of anonymity, says it is too late to stop the expansion project as the user agency, NPCIL, had got forest clearance long ago.Submitting his objections to the project, Akhilesh Chipli, general secretary, Save-Wild-Atmosphere-Nature & Man (SWAN & Man) says, “It is an expensive, risky project with insignificant contribution to India’s power scenario, and burdened with increasing radiation which is harmful to man. ”

Meanwhile, activists say the chairman of the Environment Public Hearing Committee should take serious note of the fears and views of local people, who are opposing the project tooth and nail.Sadashiv, a local resident, bemoans, “We are scared of the expansion plans of this project as it is cloaked in secrecy. In fact, cancer is on the rise and with the addition of two more units, it will further aggravate matters. The adverse effect on agriculture and horticulture is another worry. Our drinking water source  has become more polluted since the setting up of the plant. How they are disposing of the nuclear waste is not clear or known.”

