Mother takes lives of two children in Karnataka due to family issues

By Express News Service

HUBBALI: In a heart-wrenching incident, a mother has killed her two children by hanging at her home here at Ayodhya Nagar. Poverty and family problems are said to the reason for the extreme step taken by Chaitra Parashuram Hulakoti.

According to the police, Chaitra took the lives of her six-year son Rohit and four-year daughter Rohini at her home on Tuesday evening, while her husband had gone out for work. She then kept their body in a sleeping position. Later, she raised the alarm and told her mother that the children were not waking up from their post-lunch nap.

As the news of the incident spread, people gathered and the children were taken to KIMS Hospital and there the doctors declared them as brought dead. As the police got information about the incident, they visited Chaitra’s home and conducted an inspection. The accused is said to have confessed to her crime. But the actual reason behind the incident is not yet clear.

However, her neighbours said, the family was quite poor and embroiled in various problems. She was also suffering a lot due to physical and mental harassment by her husband.