Nation now ‘arrogance-free’, says Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mocking BJP leaders for their “Congress-mukt Bharat” comments, former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday said people have made the nation “arrogance-free” by voting the BJP out in five states. Taking to social media to react to the outcome of the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the former PM said, “The intentions of making India ‘Congress-free’ and ‘opposition-free’ shows the arrogance of BJP.

The people have made this nation ‘arrogance-free’ by voting out BJP.” The former PM, who is among the prominent leaders trying to forge a grand alliance against BJP in the 2019 LS polls, said, “At least now, BJP should make some effort to make this nation ‘problem-free’ and stop unwanted travel spree.” Gowda was referring to PM Narendra Modi’s foreign visits. Gowda’s son and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy termed the results a victory for secular forces and a big embarrassment for those who believed in one-party rule. “The verdict in the five states is an indication of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” the CM stated.

Attributing the victory to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi’s efforts, Kumaraswamy said Rahul and other leaders must take the initiative to unite secular forces in the country. Congress leader Siddaramaiah congratulated Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and said their persistent efforts to strengthen the party and effectively expose inefficiencies of the opposition, have yielded results. Senior BJP leader CT Ravi said the party may be down but not out. “CONgress appears to have succeeded in its time tested “Divisive Agenda”. Hope this doesn’t become the Democratic Normalcy. Its time to strengthen the hands of PM @narendramodi by rededicating ourselves to win the 2019 General Elections,” he tweeted.