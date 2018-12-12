Rituals to ward off ghost fear at bus tragedy site

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Fearing that those dead in the recent bus mishap at Kanaganamaradi village in Pandavapura taluk in the district on November 24 may haunt as evil forces, the disturbed villagers have decided to perform religious rituals near the mishap site on December 21.

The villagers of both Kanaganamaradi and Vadesamudra villages have decided to arrange for the rituals including shanti homa and havana under the supervision of priests. The rituals will be conducted next to the link canal of Visvesvaraya Canal on Kanaganamaradi-Vadhesamudra road. They are of the firm belief that the souls of those who die in unnatural manner will be settled near the place of death until some rituals are performed to appease them.

Following the mishap, 30 passengers of ‘Rajkumar’ private bus had drowned, after the bus plunged into the canal brimming with water.