Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah MUDA case: Cops submit closure report

However, the complainant in the case has decided to challenge the same in the court of law.

Published: 12th December 2018 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Sreekantswamy B
Express News Service

MYSURU: In a significant development, the Mysuru police who were investigating allegations of violating Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) rules by former chief minister Siddaramaiah, have submitted a final closure report to the court.

With this, the former chief minister who is also chairman of coordination committee of JD(S)- Congress government, who was in dock ever since a court here ordered the police to file a first information report (FIR) is expected to heave a sigh of relief.

When contacted, Police Commissioner Dr A Subramanyeshwar Rao said, following the investigation, where it emerged that there were mistaken facts, a closure report has been submitted to the court in November. As the matter is sub-judice, the content of investigation can’t be revealed further, he added.
To a question on the preceding developments especially with a status report sought from the office of director general and inspector general of police (DG and IGP), the commissioner said, the complainant in the case had submitted petitions to several competent authorities. Following a missive in this regard, a reply has been already furnished to the chief office, he added.

Gangaraju N, a complainant in the case, said: “Anticipating the similar development, I had insisted on changing the investigation officer in the case and also hand over the investigation to either criminal investigation department (CID) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In the meantime, the very development that came to my notice recently during the recent hearing on December 3, has emboldened me further and I will fight for justice tooth and nail.”

