Karnataka government comes under attack over drought crisis

BELAGAVI: The coalition government came under attack by the opposition in the legislative assembly at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha over the worsening drought in the state as leader of opposition B S Yeddyurappa lashed out at Chief Minister Kumaraswamy for taking the plight of farmers owing to drought lightly. He said, “The way CM took the critical drought in several parts of the state lightly is a matter of serious concern.’’

Yeddyurappa, who raised the issue of drought in the assembly at the fag end of the first-half of the session, said 70 to 80 per cent of the total crops was lost due to scanty rains in the affected areas. He sought to know from the CM as to what measures did he initiate to tackle the worsening plight of farmers, whether officers concerned visited the affected areas or whether meetings of MLAs from the affected areas were conducted to take stock of the situation.

Stating that the destructive dry spell could turn more serious in the next four to five months, Yeddyurappa said that many areas, including those which always received good rainfall, had been facing the drought. “I would like to know whether Kumaraswamy government is still in slumber even as people in most of the calamity-hit areas are facing a crisis situation,’’ he said adding that the manifesto of JD(S) was nothing but a ‘bundle of lies.’

The leader of opposition sought to know what happened to the promise of farm loan waiver which Chief Minister had announced in his party’s manifesto. The ex-Chief Minister said that the CM was supposed to waive farm loans within 24 hours of assuming office as per the manifesto. Kumaraswamy was also yet to speak a word on launching an Israel-model agriculture technology in the state, added Yeddyurappa.

“The CM should respond as to why did he not take measures to fix a suitable support price for crops as assured by him.”Going a step ahead, Yeddyurappa lashed out at the Chief Minister alleging that the latter has taken people for a ride by becoming the CM by winning merely 37 seats.

CM staying away from city to avoid people: BSY

CM H D Kumaraswamy also came under attack by the leader of opposition in the assembly B S Yeddyurappa for abruptly changing the place of stay from the circuit house to the guest house of Visvesvaraya Technological University for the session. Wondering as to how could the CM stay 12 km away from the city in the circuit house, Yeddyurappa said, “It seems the CM is not keen to meet the legislators and discuss with them to make the session effective. He is avoiding people who want to meet him with their grievances.’’ JD(S) sources said the CM shifted to VTU guest house as its ambience was conducive for him to take a walk.

Members seek more funds to develop H-K region

Continuing neglect by governments to release funds for development of Hyderabad-Karnataka was questioned by several members on Tuesday. Congress leaders K C Kondayya and Shranappa Mattur demanded release of funds to Hyderabad- Karnataka Regional Development Board. According to them, merely B2,928 crore had been released between 2013-14 and 2018-19 against B6,012 crore set aside for the board. “Also, the government is yet to release B1,500 crore for the development of basic infrastructure in the region,’’ Kondayya alleged. He demanded that the government should immediately fill all 37 vacant posts of the board.

Delegation to Maharashtra to end water row

A delegation comprising Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries, elected representatives of Belagavi, Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts will meet the Chief Minister and the Irrigation Minister of Maharashtra to discuss sharing of water between both the states. Member of council Mahantesh Kawatagimath raised a question that some parts of Belagavi, Bagalkot and Vijaypura districts suffer acute shortage of water in April, May and June every year. On behalf of Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar, Minister Krishna Byregowda said, “I will ask the minister to take a delegation to Maharashtra to resolve water problem.”

Helping road accident victims made easier

The first in the country to extend legal protection to the good Samaritans through a legislation, Karnataka has gone a step ahead to make life easier for those who come to rescue of road accident victims. Law and parliamentary affairs minister Krishna Byregowda tabled Karnataka Good Samaritan

and Medical Professional (Protection and Regulation during Emergency Situations) Amendment Bill on

Tuesday to exclude a clause that said the good Samaritans should take the consent (express or implied) of injured person while providing medical emergency care for road accident victims.