Cruise ships make a port of call

MANGALURU: New Mangalore Port welcomed cruise ships ‘Costa Neoriviera’ and ‘Marella Discovery’, on their maiden visit to the port on December 11 and 12 respectively. The annual cruise season started in the port by end of November with cruise ships arriving at the port.

‘Costa Neoriviera’, an Italian cruise vessel started her voyage from Mumbai port and ‘Marella Discovery’, a Malta-based cruise vessel started her voyage from Mormugao port. The passengers received traditional welcome at the cruise lounge of the port with Kannada folk dances like Yakshagana & Huli kunitha.

A total of 1,727 passengers with 500 crew members of ‘Costa Neoriviera’ and 1,839 passengers with 720 crew members of ‘Marella Discovery’ arrived at the port. This is the third port call by cruise vessels this season. The vessels were given a warm reception by the Port officials and the shipping agents, reciprocated by the Captains of the vessels, according to a statement from the port.

The vessels sailed to Cochin port later in the evening on respective days. The continuous efforts of port officials and improvements at port are yielding results with increasing number of cruise vessels and passengers in every season. NMPT has handled 24,258 passengers and 22 cruise vessels during last year. This year 32 cruise vessels are scheduled to arrive in the port.