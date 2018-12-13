Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: ‘Nimma Mytras’ give cards, bridge police-public gap

This is a part of a new beat system introduced by the Police Department in April 2017, with the sole intention of bridging the gab between the men in khaki and the public.

Published: 13th December 2018 08:40 AM

A beat police personnel distributing visiting cards to residents in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Taking friendly-policing to another level, the beat police personnel here are distributing their visiting cards to the residents in the localities coming under the jurisdiction of their respective stations. The cards are printed in both Kannada and English.

This is a part of a new beat system introduced by the Police Department in April 2017, with the sole intention of bridging the gab between the men in khaki and the public. According to Police Commissioner Dr A Subramanyeshwar Rao, “The new beat system is one of its kind in the state and the public should make judicious use of the same.”

The police personnel, who have been entrusted with separate beats, have been going door-to-door only to distribute their visiting cards provided by the department.  The cards contain details like beat number, contact number, WhatsApp number, ‘nimma mytra’ written below the photo of the personnel and their station. In case of any complaints or even suggestions, members of the public can approach the beat police. In addition to that, the telephone numbers of police control rooms are also printed on the cards. Each station has been divided into separate beats depending on the extent of jurisdictions.

Nimma Mytras

