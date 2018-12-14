Home States Karnataka

Defeated BJP gets battle-ready for Lok Sabha polls, sets up call centres

The cadres will be asked to approach specific target groups and enlighten them about the welfare schemes launched to that specific segment by the Modi government.

Published: 14th December 2018 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Assembly elections, Narendra modi

BJP supporters at a PM Narendra Modi’s rally. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruised by the reverses in the recent assembly elections in five states, BJP has already started preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in all seriousness. The party is set to launch call centres all over the country, including five in Karnataka, to put its cadres on a mission mode to reach out to the electorate.

The party has at least 4 lakh booth agents covering all the 54,000 polling booths in the state apart from a large cadre base which is being put into action again. The five call centres will soon start functioning in Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi, Chikkaballapur and Belagavi.

The call centres will enable the party leadership to interact with party workers on a day-to-day basis, set them specific agendas for mass contact and build favourable perception for the party among the electorate.
The emphasis will be to create a positive perception about the performance of the Modi government at the Centre by spreading awareness about welfare schemes such as Ujwala, MUDRA loans for self-employment, Jan Dhan and Sukanya Samridhi.

The cadres will be asked to approach specific target groups and enlighten them about the welfare schemes launched to that specific segment by the Modi government.

“The party also plans to organise district level conventions of beneficiaries of various welfare programmes of the Modi government in the coming months as we enter the poll mode,” N Ravikumar, general secretary of state BJP told The New Indian Express.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp