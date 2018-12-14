Defeated BJP gets battle-ready for Lok Sabha polls, sets up call centres

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruised by the reverses in the recent assembly elections in five states, BJP has already started preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in all seriousness. The party is set to launch call centres all over the country, including five in Karnataka, to put its cadres on a mission mode to reach out to the electorate.

The party has at least 4 lakh booth agents covering all the 54,000 polling booths in the state apart from a large cadre base which is being put into action again. The five call centres will soon start functioning in Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Kalaburagi, Chikkaballapur and Belagavi.

The call centres will enable the party leadership to interact with party workers on a day-to-day basis, set them specific agendas for mass contact and build favourable perception for the party among the electorate.

The emphasis will be to create a positive perception about the performance of the Modi government at the Centre by spreading awareness about welfare schemes such as Ujwala, MUDRA loans for self-employment, Jan Dhan and Sukanya Samridhi.

The cadres will be asked to approach specific target groups and enlighten them about the welfare schemes launched to that specific segment by the Modi government.

“The party also plans to organise district level conventions of beneficiaries of various welfare programmes of the Modi government in the coming months as we enter the poll mode,” N Ravikumar, general secretary of state BJP told The New Indian Express.