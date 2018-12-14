Home States Karnataka

Palimar Mutt seer puts end to ‘Ede Snana’ at Udupi temple

Vishwesha Theertha said that neither ‘Made Snana’ nor ‘Ede Snana’ is inevitable for the religion.

Devotees performing ‘Ede Snana’ at Kukke Subrahmanya temple in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday | Express

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: Finally, the temple town of Udupi has been able to get rid of the age-old custom of devotees rolling over food which is observed on the day of the Champa Shashti festival at Sri Krishna Mutt premises. Champa Shashti at the Subrahmanya Gudi in the Sri Krishna Mutt premises here was observed on Thursday without the ‘Ede Snana’ ritual.

In 2016, Vishwesha Theertha swamiji of Pejawar Mutt, Udupi, had replaced the ‘Made Snana’ ritual with ‘Ede Snana’ during his Paryaya term. ‘Made Snana’ is a practice where devotees roll over plantain leaves in which Brahmins have consumed food, while ‘Ede Snana’ is a practice where devotees roll over food offered to the Lord. Later, the temple cows are offered the ‘Prasadam’ to complete the custom.

Aware of controversies surrounding the ritual and the media glare on the issue, Vidyadheesha Theertha swamiji of Paryaya Sri Palimar Mutt took the decision to do away with ‘Ede Snana’ ritual too on Thursday.

‘’I took this decision as there will be unnecessary controversies otherwise. Such rituals can be done away with for public good,’’ he said. On Thursday, about four devotees performed ‘Urulu Seve’, a custom of rolling in front of the Subrahmanya Gudi.

Vishwesha Theertha said that neither ‘Made Snana’ nor ‘Ede Snana’ is inevitable for the religion. ‘’I welcome the decision of Palimar seer’’ he said.

At Kukke Subrahmanya temple in Dakshina Kannada district, about 320 devotees offered ‘Ede Snana’ to Lord Subrahmanya. At Sri Muchlukodu Subrahmanya Temple in Udupi that is managed by Sri Pejawar Mutt, some devotees came forward and performed ‘Ede Snana’.

The Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Bill, 2017, had banned the custom of any person rolling over on plantain leaves with food left over by other persons in any public or religious place as it violates human dignity.

