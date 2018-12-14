Home States Karnataka

Family feud over control of Karnataka temple kills 11 after 'poisoned' prasad was served, two arrested

After consuming the prasad, the devotees suffered from severe stomach ache and several started vomiting.  Two arrests have been made so far.

Published: 14th December 2018 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

About 70 devotees fell ill, of whom 32 are battling for life at various hospitals. (Photos | EPS/Udayshankar S)

About 70 devotees fell ill, of whom 32 are battling for life at various hospitals. (Photos | EPS/Udayshankar S)

By Shivakumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: A family feud between cousins over constructing a gopuram at the Kicchagutti Maramma temple in Sulavadi on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, is believed to have led to the death of 11 people after consuming 'poisoned' prasad.

The deceased belonged to Bidarahalli, Melathur an Doddani in Maratahalli hobli of Kollegal taluk. The devotees had returned to Karnataka after visiting Melmaravathur temple in Tamil Nadu. As a custom, they wanted to visit Kicchagutti Maramma temple before returning to their homes.

About 70 devotees fell ill, of which 31 are battling for life at various hospitals, according to sources. 

Sulavadi Bicchugatti Maramma Temple, Karnataka. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)

Over 80 devotees who visited the temple were served the prasadam reportedly prepared by temple management. The devotees had turned up in large numbers to participate in the ceremony for construction of the gopuram.

After consuming the prasad, they reportedly suffered from severe stomach ache and started vomitting. Villagers swung into action and shifted them to the nearby  Holy Cross Hospital in Kamagere, Hanur and Kollegal general hospitals. 

There are also reports that a few crows were found dead after consuming the leftover prasadam from the devotees' plates.

A few crows were found dead after consuming the leftover prasad. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)

According to few villagers, Chinnappi, a Bedaganapana leader who was heading the temple trust had brought Guruswamy of M M Hills to lay the foundation stone for the Gopuram. Devanatti (Chinnappi's cousin brother), who heads the other faction, was opposed to one family taking control of the temple. Some of the villagers charged that Mahadesh (a supporter of Devanatti) had allegedly poisoned the prasadam with pesticides. According to the sources, the police are questioning Mahadesh over the issue.

Meanwhile, Chamrajnagar Deputy Commissioner Kaveri, Additional Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officers from Mysuru and Chamrajnagar have rushed to the hospital to take stock of the situation. The doctors from neighboring districts also came in to treat the patients battling for life at the government hospital.

HERE IS CHRONOLOGY OF THE EVENTS

The cops have stepped up security as thousands of friends and relatives of the victims have thronged the hospital. The authorities have sent the food samples to a forensic laboratory and are awaiting reports. With the government directed to shift the patients to Hospitals in Mysuru, the authorities have shifted them to a private hospital in Mysuru.

CM Kumaraswamy visited the patients at  KRS hospital to take stock of the situation. The CM announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the families of those who lost their life.

"After I came to know that 40 people were admitted to a local dispensary which had no ICU facilities, I instructed the district collectors in Chamarajnagar and Mysore to shift the patients to Mysuru hospitals. I have also asked the hospitals to send all the mobile ICU ambulances to the spot," the CM said. 

So far two arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka temple prasad Kollegal prasadam Karnataka temple Kicchagutti Maramma temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp