Family feud over control of Karnataka temple kills 11 after 'poisoned' prasad was served, two arrested

MYSURU: A family feud between cousins over constructing a gopuram at the Kicchagutti Maramma temple in Sulavadi on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, is believed to have led to the death of 11 people after consuming 'poisoned' prasad.

The deceased belonged to Bidarahalli, Melathur an Doddani in Maratahalli hobli of Kollegal taluk. The devotees had returned to Karnataka after visiting Melmaravathur temple in Tamil Nadu. As a custom, they wanted to visit Kicchagutti Maramma temple before returning to their homes.

About 70 devotees fell ill, of which 31 are battling for life at various hospitals, according to sources.

Sulavadi Bicchugatti Maramma Temple, Karnataka. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)

Over 80 devotees who visited the temple were served the prasadam reportedly prepared by temple management. The devotees had turned up in large numbers to participate in the ceremony for construction of the gopuram.

After consuming the prasad, they reportedly suffered from severe stomach ache and started vomitting. Villagers swung into action and shifted them to the nearby Holy Cross Hospital in Kamagere, Hanur and Kollegal general hospitals.

There are also reports that a few crows were found dead after consuming the leftover prasadam from the devotees' plates.

A few crows were found dead after consuming the leftover prasad. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)

According to few villagers, Chinnappi, a Bedaganapana leader who was heading the temple trust had brought Guruswamy of M M Hills to lay the foundation stone for the Gopuram. Devanatti (Chinnappi's cousin brother), who heads the other faction, was opposed to one family taking control of the temple. Some of the villagers charged that Mahadesh (a supporter of Devanatti) had allegedly poisoned the prasadam with pesticides. According to the sources, the police are questioning Mahadesh over the issue.

Meanwhile, Chamrajnagar Deputy Commissioner Kaveri, Additional Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officers from Mysuru and Chamrajnagar have rushed to the hospital to take stock of the situation. The doctors from neighboring districts also came in to treat the patients battling for life at the government hospital.

HERE IS CHRONOLOGY OF THE EVENTS

The cops have stepped up security as thousands of friends and relatives of the victims have thronged the hospital. The authorities have sent the food samples to a forensic laboratory and are awaiting reports. With the government directed to shift the patients to Hospitals in Mysuru, the authorities have shifted them to a private hospital in Mysuru.

CM Kumaraswamy visited the patients at KRS hospital to take stock of the situation. The CM announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the families of those who lost their life.

"After I came to know that 40 people were admitted to a local dispensary which had no ICU facilities, I instructed the district collectors in Chamarajnagar and Mysore to shift the patients to Mysuru hospitals. I have also asked the hospitals to send all the mobile ICU ambulances to the spot," the CM said.

So far two arrests have been made in connection with the case.