You may have to pay for parking outside your house in Karnataka
These will be discussed by the apex monitoring committee headed by the Chief Secretary after the ongoing winter legislature session.
BENGALURU: The Urban Development Department’s (UDD) new draft parking policy seeks to levy a fee for on-street parking in residential areas, fixed by the apex monitoring committee after consultation with respective residents’ welfare associations.
It also prohibits street-side vehicle parking within 150 metres of shopping malls, bus/railway/Metro stations, besides rejecting building plan proposals which do not provide for parking space within the residential complex.
The draft policy also has an alternative plan to charge street-side parking at a minimum of 1.5 times the premium parking fee, as fixed by the apex monitoring committee and collected by BBMP through contracts or outsourced collection agents.
The new parking policy’s draft Management and Maintenance of Parking Rules, 2018, has been prepared by the UDD for implementation in Bengaluru to tackle the severe traffic congestion on city roads.
The Directorate of Urban Land Transport has sent the policy draft to BBMP, PWD, Bengaluru Traffic Police, BDA, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited and others seeking their suggestions and objections.
Mahendra Jain, Additional Chief Secretary, UDD, told TNIE, “We have asked all government departments to send in their suggestions and will soon finalise the policy to place it before the government for approval. This policy will help city authorities manage traffic congestion.”
The draft parking policy includes plans such as management of on- and off-street parking, parking on residential streets and lanes, parking for differently-abled persons, overnight parking of transport vehicles, parking in railways stations, airport and Metro stations, parking of construction vehicles, charging facilities for electric vehicles and no-parking and penalty for overstay in authorised parking areas.
The draft parking policy suggests prohibition of parking on high-density mobility corridors — 50 metres from intersections on each arm of the road at major intersections; and 25 metres from minor intersections. It will be mandatory to get approval from BBMP for a building plan with parking space, wherein permission for parking only one car will be available for a 1,200 sqft house. The fee for approval for each additional car parking space per house will be twice that of the original parking space.
According to the policy, the BBMP will have to identify spaces for transport and heavy vehicles for overnight parking.However, parking of transport and heavy vehicles will be prohibited on roads not listed by BBMP for the purpose.
The policy will be soon placed before the government for draft notification after public response. The UDD first issued the circular to all the stakeholders in the city and conducted the meeting in May. The policy has been inspired by the parking policy in Delhi.
What the policy proposes
- On-street public parking prohibited within 150 metres of Metro stations, TTMCs or suburban rail stations or any other major public transit stations shall
- Long-term off-street parking space for shopkeepers, Metro users, residents, etc. can be priced through monthly passes/permits or token systems.
- At least 5per cent of parking space in each designated parking lot shall be assigned for bicycles. Para-transit vehicles and non-motorised vehicles (NMV) should be accommodated at appropriate locations in on-street parking spaces.
- In case of residential buildings, where stilt parking is available and yet residents park their vehicles on public roads, parking charges shall be twice the normal charges fixed for other residents.
- Parking will be allowed in demarcated areas on public streets and open surfaces in residential areas against charges to be decided by civic agencies on the basis of the base parking fee. Civic agencies will have a consultation with residents’ welfare associations (RWA) before deciding the parking charges/permit fee in residential areas.
- Residential parking could be priced through a permit-based system.