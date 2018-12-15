Chief Minister Kumaraswamy announces Rs 5 lakh for kin of deceased

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said two people have been arrested in connection with the tragedy at Suluvadi village Chamarajanagara district and pesticide is suspected to have caused the deaths.

Speaking to media person after visiting the KR Hospital in Mysuru on Friday, Kumaraswamy said: “We have already arrested two people in this connection. Use of pesticide is suspected in the deaths. I have asked the police to pursue the issue. It is unfortunate that innocent people who went to the temple had to face this ,” he told media in the city after meeting those affected by food positioning at Suluvadi.

He announced 5 lakh for the kin of those who died in the incident. “Around 40 people were admitted to a small local dispensary without any ICU facilities. I instructed DCs of Chamarajnagar and Mysuru to shift them to Mysuru and send all the mobile ICUs of private hospitals to the spot”, he said.

He said two people died on the spot, four others at hospitals in Kollegal and two more in Mysuru while another death is not confirmed. He added that 9-10 deaths have occurred.