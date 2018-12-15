Loan closure certificates for 22 lakh farmers next year, says Bandeppa Kashempur
BELAGAVI: Under huge pressure from all quarters for waiver of farm loans, the government has decided to initiate some stringent measures to officially get the loans of farmers closed.
According to Cooperative Minister Bandeppa Kashempur, about 22,38,000 farmers who availed crop loans from cooperative banks will get loan-closure certificates by July 2019. Denying all speculations about loan-waiver scheme, he said news that the government would take at least four years time to waive the farmers’ loan in cooperative banks.
During a discussion in the upper house on the severe drought that has affected many areas in the state, Kashempur said the government took a historic decision by waiving crop loans from both cooperative and commercial banks, bringing a big relief to the farmers’ fraternity. “Several other states too are discussing the loan waiver programme of Karnataka. A separate process will be taken up for waiver of crop loans taken by 22,000 farmers from nationalised banks, he said.