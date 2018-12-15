Missing man’s female friend also missing

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Kerala man Sandeep S Krishna’s mysterious disappearance has taken yet another interesting turn. The Kerala police who have continued their investigation now feel that Sandeep could have stage-managed it “for a purpose”.

The police came up with the theory after a female friend of Sandeep from Kozhikode reportedly went missing a fortnight after Sandeep had disappeared. The family members of Sandeep too now have raised doubts after both of them went missing within a span of 15 days.

Sandeep (34) who rode his two-wheeler to Chikkamagaluru district was last seen near Hariharapura on November 25.

The Chikkamagaluru police searched for Sandeep for more than two weeks and the case was handed over to Kerala police early this week. A senior officer of Kerala police said the CDR (call detail record) of Sandeep showed that he was in close association with a girl. When the police team tried to contact her to find some clues about Sandeep, she was found missing since December 9.