Karnataka temple food poisoning: 30 people battle for life in Mysuru hospitals

MYSURU: A pall of gloom descended on hospitals in Mysuru on Saturday where people several of the devotees have been admitted. “My brother-in-law was a hardworking man ... he toiled all his life to give good education to his children. We never expected this will happen to him, “ said MG Naika, brother-in-law of Krishna Naika who died on the way to JSS Hospital on Friday night.

As Milli Bai, Krishna Naika’s wife and daughter Priya Bai, a nursing student, are critical, the family is inconsolable.

“Doctors told us that Milli is critical and it will take another 48 hours to say anything. It was a temple where we used to take refuge from our issues, now we have lost our people in the same temple,” said Gouri, a relative of Milli Bai. According to the relatives, the couple’s second daughter Rani Bai, a degree student, was in Mysuru when the incident took place and was saved.

According to officials, 104 patients are admitted in the city, of which 30 are said to be in a critical state. On Saturday also, a few people who complained of uneasiness were admitted to hospitals in the city.