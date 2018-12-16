Aspirants in Congress doubtful of Karnataka ministry expansion on December 22

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the D-day for the scheduled cabinet expansion approaches, aspirants in Congress are doubtful of the exercise taking place on December 22. Many feel it is going to be one more false promise as the leadership is worried about a rebellion by those who fail to make it to the ministry and its impact on the coalition government’s stability. The state Congress chief, however, says it will not be delayed.

The state Congress leaders have announced that the much-awaited ministry expansion will take place on December 22 after the winter session of the state legislature. The issue is likely to come up for discussion during the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on December 18.

“They have been talking about it for several months and we are not sure about the expansion on December 22,” a senior Congress leader and an aspirant for the ministerial berth said. “Looks like some senior leaders in the party are worried about rebellion from those who fail to make it to the ministry and its impact on the government’s stability. They may postpone it till the end of Lok Sabha elections,” the leader said. In the next few days, the Congress high command will be busy with government formation in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka may not be an immediate priority.

According to some Congress leaders, many in the party are upset with the seniors, including C. This is because honest leaders who are loyal to the party are being ignored and not taken into confidence on any important issue, Congress leaders say. “Only some leaders who have good equations with the JD(S) leadership are getting prominence while loyal Congress leaders are ignored. This will have a disastrous impact on the party in the Lok Sabha elections,” a former minister said. “The BJP may do well in North Karnataka, while JD(S) will retain its base in South. Congress will face a difficult time,” the leader added.

Ignoring Siddaramaiah loyalist and MLC S R Patil during the Council chairman’s elections has angered many senior leaders within the party. In the last minute developments that surprised many in Congress, Patil was dumped and Pratap Chandra Shetty was made the chairman.KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, however, said they are going ahead with the ministry expansion on December 22. Rao also rubbished reports about party MLAs being upset with Siddaramaiah’s leadership.