Home States Karnataka

To avoid visitors, Siddaganga seer moved back to ICU  

But soon political leaders from Karnataka started thronging the hospital.

Published: 16th December 2018 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaganga Mutt

Shivakumara Swami of Siddaganga Mutt

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:   The rush of VVIPs to call on centenarian seer Shivakumara Swami of Siddaganga Mutt reportedly irked the doctors treating him at Dr Rela Insitute and Medical Centre, Chromepet, in Chennai and he was shifted back to ICU to restrict frequent visits. On December 9,  the 111-year-old seer had undergone a bypass surgery and was shifted to the ward.

But soon political leaders from Karnataka started thronging the hospital.

“Hospital CMD Dr Mohamed Rela has suggested the seer avoid visitors as it may inflict infection. In order to induce the nutrients required, the ICU is ideal,” said his personal doctor Dr S Paramesh of Siddaganga Hospital and Research Centre who is camping in Chennai. It may take one more week for his discharge.

Minister D K Shivakumar, KPCC working president Eshwara Khandre and Deputy CM G Parameshwara, CM H D Kumaraswamy and former CM B S Yeddyurappa had called on the seer briefly. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shivakumara Swami of Siddaganga Mutt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp