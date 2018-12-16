To avoid visitors, Siddaganga seer moved back to ICU  

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The rush of VVIPs to call on centenarian seer Shivakumara Swami of Siddaganga Mutt reportedly irked the doctors treating him at Dr Rela Insitute and Medical Centre, Chromepet, in Chennai and he was shifted back to ICU to restrict frequent visits. On December 9, the 111-year-old seer had undergone a bypass surgery and was shifted to the ward.

But soon political leaders from Karnataka started thronging the hospital.

“Hospital CMD Dr Mohamed Rela has suggested the seer avoid visitors as it may inflict infection. In order to induce the nutrients required, the ICU is ideal,” said his personal doctor Dr S Paramesh of Siddaganga Hospital and Research Centre who is camping in Chennai. It may take one more week for his discharge.

Minister D K Shivakumar, KPCC working president Eshwara Khandre and Deputy CM G Parameshwara, CM H D Kumaraswamy and former CM B S Yeddyurappa had called on the seer briefly.