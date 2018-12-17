First time such a blast has occurred in a sugar factory: Satish Sugars MD

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: This is the first time that such an explosion has taken place in a sugar factory in the state. Among the many factory owners who are in shock is Siddarth Wadennavar, managing director of Satish

Sugars, Gokak.

Wadennavar told TNIE, “This kind of an explosion is very rare. It is the chief engineers who take care of this delicate unit every day. We can therefore say for sure that this incident is not a result of negligence on the part of employees or factory owners.”

“Sugar factories work only six months in a year. When the factory is shut for the rest of the six months, employees inspect each machine on a regular basis. Any problem is fixed immediately.”

He said that sugar factories with distillery units have to take all safety measures. The government permits such factories to run only after checking that safety measures are in place. He added that the blast could have happened accidentally.